VIDEO: Even Jesus Christ can't govern and solve the problems of black people - Salifu Amoako

Black Meteors captain Yaw Yeboah completes Wisla Krakow move Black Meteors captain Yaw Yeboah has completed a move to Polish giants Wisla…

First Atlantic Bank launches 25th Anniversary First Atlantic Bank has launched its 25th Anniversary celebration with a…

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has named Senator Kamala Harris as…

South African coronavirus cases fall dramatically South Africa's new coronavirus infections appear to be stabilising. The number…