Video: Mahama speaks to BBC pidgin

Former President and Presidential candidate for the NDC, John Mahama has granted an interview to BBC pidgin ahead of the December 7 elections.
In the interview, he highlighted the message of creating about one million jobs for the youth over the four year period.
According to him, the jobs will cut across the public and private sector.
He also stated that there will be more focus on skills training to help young people to take advantage of the opportunities available.
Watch the full interview below: