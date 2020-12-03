Volta: NPP, NDC executives in crunch meeting with EC at Adaklu 

The Volta Regional executives of the NPP and NDC are in a crunch meeting with the Electoral Commission, EC and the District Police Command in Adaklu.
The meeting is to allow the parties agreed to the decision of the EC and the Police to relocate the ballot boxes of the special voting exercise which was kept at the Adaklu police station.
According to the police, they do not have the requisite numbers at the police station to protect the ballot boxes.
Yesterday, scores of National Democratic Congress youth in Adaklu Waya in the Volta Region have thronged the area’s Police station in a bid to halt efforts by the Electoral Commission (EC) to move voting materials and ballot boxes containing ballots cast during the special voting exercise.
The youth fear it is an attempt to rig the elections.
The police on duty said the decision to relocate the voting materials was for the safety of the materials.
According to the officials, the station which has a staff strength of three may not be able to protect the ballots in case of any attack, especially from the Western Togoland movement.
The constituency secretary of the NDC
Charles Agbesi said the youth will not allow the ballot materials to be relocated.
“We are able to protect these materials better here than if they were moved to Ho. That is the reason we are here, and we will not allow that,” he insisted.
Mr. Agbesi further said the youth will resist any attempts by even police to move the ballots.
“The ballot papers will have to be kept here until they are counted. These are Adaklu ballots, so they should be counted in Adaklu.”