Wa Central: NDC demands audit of limited voter registration exercise

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demanding an audit of the limited voter registration exercise in Wa Central constituency.
They are also calling for a halt in the process.
The NDC leadership in Wa Central made this known at an emergency press conference on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
The NDC in Wa also accused the Electoral Commission of conniving with the governing New Patriotic Party in the area to create an undesignated registration centre at the NPP zonal office at Nakore, a suburb of Wa to allegedly register unqualified persons.
The Communications Officer of Wa Central Mumuni Mohammed Tando, at the press conference said, “at about 10 am, our men on the grounds monitoring the registration process reported about the creation of undesignated registration centre by the Electoral Commission at the New Patriotic Party’s zonal office at Nakori, a stone throw from the original gazetted an approved centre.”
Following the reportage, the NDC constituency chairman in the company of his youth organizer and other executives got to the scene to ascertain the veracity of the report.
They allegedly spotted KarimTopie, the Presiding Member of the Municipal Assembly and two officials of the Electoral Commission, with registration kits fully set registering people.
As demanded of every political leader, the NDC Chairman for Wa Central, together with his entourage enquired to know why a registration centre was established at the blind side of the other stakeholders.
In the process, the NDC claimed that Chairman Sule and his entourage were resisted and assaulted by identifiable faces, acting on the instructions of Karim Topie.
The party in the constituency said it believes that the incident and other related developments concerning the exercise proves that the sanctity of the exercise has been compromised and so it is important that the entire process in the constituency is audited.
“It is very important we draw your attention to how the NDC is entirely dismayed about the entire process. It is obvious that the sanctity of this exercise is compromised. We are therefore calling on a complete audit of the entire process within the Wa Municipality. We would like to also call on the Electoral Commission and its officials to conduct themselves in a manner that will exude public confidence in the process.