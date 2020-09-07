Watch Live : NDC's 2020 People's Manifesto launch 

The NDC's 2020 People's Manifesto launch is currently underway at the University of Professional Studies in Accra.
The National Democratic Congress, NDC's National Executive Committee, NEC today unanimously approved the People's Manifesto.
The approval was given at the NEC's meeting in Accra following a presentation by the party's Manifesto Committee.
A statement from the party signed by the campaign spokesperson, James Agyenim-Boateng said "The manifesto, which addresses the felt needs of various interest groups and individuals, comes after months of consultations with professional groupings, opinion leaders, market women, groups and individuals from all over the country.