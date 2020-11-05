We didn't declare support for NDC - Small Scale Miners

Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners, GNASSM has refuted media reports that they have declared their support for the NDC and John Mahama.
The association in a statement said, "The attention of the executives of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale Miners
(GNASSM) has been drawn to a publication by the Daily Post Newspaper dated Wednesday, November 4, 2020 that has the headline ‘800,000 Small Scale Miners Declare Support For Mahama and NDC”. Also, there has been another publication on ‘Ghanaweb.com’ which has the headline ‘Smallscale miners gift 1,200 pickups to Mahama for NDC campaign”
We wish to distance our self from these publications as the recognised mother body of all Small Scale Miners across the country and deny unequivocally that we have not endorsed a candidate or donated vehicles to any of the political parties.
The association wishes to reiterate our resolve and commitment in remaining neutral in the country's political dispensation. GNASSM believes any attempt to align itself to any particular political party is a breach of the constitutional principle on which the association was formed and the association will ensure that it does not part way from it.
Although the association respects the rights of individual members on political affiliations, it also advises that they do so without involving GNASSM as an entity.
For this reason, we plead with the media to be circumspect in its reportage by:
1. Indicating the exact group of small scale miners who are being talked about in the headlines of their publications in order not to leave room for speculation.
2. Verify the authenticity of a story from the national executives of GNASSM before publishing or airing.
GNASSM has indicated it is paying much premium on the consideration of various policy directions of all the political parties on small scale mining. The association maintains it will respect the decision of the people and work with whoever is elected at the December 7 polls to ensure the continuous growth of the small scale mining sector.
Full statement below: