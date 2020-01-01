We need to cultivate spirit of tolerance as we head into election 2020 - Bawumia urges Ghanaians

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged Ghanaians to cultivate the spirit of tolerance as we head towards election 2020.
Bawumia joined hundreds of worshipers at the Kaneshie Presby Church on Tuesday to usher in the New Year.
He urged the congregants and Ghanaians to promote peace, unity and love just as the Bible admonishes.
Despite being a Muslim, the Vice President quoted from Mathew 5:9 – Blessed are the peacemakers for those are the sons of God – and other scriptures to buttress his call for peace, unity and love.
After the service, Dr. Bawumia took to social media to urge all Ghanaians to be tolerance as we head towards election 2020.