We've started inspecting lands for 88 hospitals - Kwaku Agyeman-Manu

Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu says they have begun inspecting lands for the 88 district hospitals the government promised to build.
It will be recalled that during one of President Akufo-Addo's COVID-19 addresses said the government was going to undertake the largest healthcare infrastructure investment in the history of the country which will see the construction of 88 new district hospitals across the country within a year.
The Health Minister says the project will not be ready as expected but preparations are underway and they are hoping to complete it when the NPP is retained.
According to the minister, the government is still in the preliminary stages of the project with lands being acquired in the various districts.
“We are still in the preliminary stages… We have asked all the districts without hospitals to give us land, they have all submitted. We now have people who are going round inspecting the lands to see which areas are good, which areas cannot be good." he said on Citi TV during the NPP's manifesto launch.
President Akufo-Addo in his eighth address said: “There are 88 districts in our country without district hospitals; we have six (6) new regions without regional hospitals; we do not have five infectious disease control centres dotted across the country; and we do not have enough testing and isolation centres for diseases like COVID-19. We must do something urgently about this. That is why Government has decided to undertake a major investment in our healthcare infrastructure, the largest in our history. We will, this year, begin constructing 88 hospitals in the districts without hospitals,”
The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) expressed worry when the project was announced as they said they do not have human resource to facilitate service delivery in the 88 new district hospitals .