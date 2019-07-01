We will restore July 1 as Public Holiday when we return to power - NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) who are the main opposition party says they will revert Republic Day (July 1) as a public holiday when they return to power.
July 1 which was initially a public holiday was scrapped by the Akufo-Addo administration. It signifies the attainment of Republican status of Ghana but it is now a commemorative day.
Portions of a statement released by the NDC read: “The NDC would want to assure all Ghanaians living everywhere that upon its assumption of office in January 2021, Republic Day will be accorded full recognition as one of the more important national days in our history,”
Below is the full statement:
REPUBLIC DAY WILL BE RESTORED AS A PUBLIC HOLIDAY
On the occasion of the 59th anniversary of the attainment of Republican status of Ghana, the National Democratic Congress wishes to salute every Ghanaian living everywhere. When, through the instrumentality of our first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, this feat was achieved on 1st July 1960, it cemented the heroic efforts of the people of Ghana to attain full nationhood and from which Ghana emphasized her predominant role in the struggle to liberate the black race from the shackles of oppression and suppression.
Sadly today, the government of President Nana Addo-Danquah Akufo-Addo has deemed it fit to degrade the importance of this great day from a full public holiday intended to celebrate the efforts of our forebears in our collective struggle to affirm the benefits of equality, liberty, freedom and justice, to a mere commemorative day in order to rob our gallant forbears the historical credit and recognition that they so richly deserve.
The National Democratic Congress has had occasion to criticize President Akufo-Addo’s attempts to rewrite the history of Ghana, downplaying the role of genuine patriots and placing his family and clan above all else. The NDC would want to assure all Ghanaians living everywhere that upon its assumption of office in January 2021, Republic Day will be accorded full recognition as one of the more important national days in our history. Long live Ghana. Long live the struggle against historical revisionists.
ISSUED ON 1ST JULY, 2019
Signed KAKRA ESSAMUAH
Director of Communications.
