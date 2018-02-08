Who is the greatest African: Secretary of NPP contradicts Akufo Addo

Conflicting to President Akufo-Addo's view of South Africa's Nelson Mandela as the greatest African, Acting General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu considers Dr Nkrumah as the greatest African.
Much as Dr Nkrumah is widely considered as the greatest African after a poll on BBC at the turn of the millennium named him as such, the NPP and its leaders have always disagreed.
President Akufo-Addo affirmed this position in his recent tribute to the South African musician, Hugh Masekela in which he described Mandela as the greatest African.
However, responding question, on Starr FM's Starr Chat on Wednesday, on whether Dr Nkrumah was the greatest African Leader, the acting NPP general secretary said: “he is.”
He, however, explained that though Dr Nkrumah's vision was good, he did not get right people to deal with leading him to be corrupted by power.
“…The thinking is good, only that he didn’t get the right people to deal with…but sometimes as the political philosophers will say power corrupts but absolute power corrupts absolutely.
"Because there was no sense at all for Nkrumah to turn this country into a one-party state…but he is [greatest African]",
The NPP’s acting General Secretary’s admission seems to contradict his party stance where they have argued severally that Dr Nkrumah was not the founder of Ghana but one of the founders.
The incumbent NPP government have even changed the celebration of Founder's Day from the original 21st September birthday of Dr Nkrumah to Founders' on August 4, the day Ghana's first political party, United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), was founded.
