Yaw Buaben Asamoa loses Adentan seat

The incumbent MP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa for the Adentan constituency has lost his seat to the NDC's Mohammed Adamu Ramadan.
Provisional results indicate that the NPP candidate will not return to parliament.
Meanwhile, Member of parliament for the Klottey-Korle Constituency Zanetor Rawlings has been retained.
Zanetor who entered parliament in 2016 on the ticket of the NDC sought re-election and has won.
Zanetor Rawlings polled 39,193 while a contender Prince Appiah Debrah of the NPP polled 31,239.
Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings is the eldest daughter of the 1st President under the 4th Republic of Ghana late Jerry Rawlings (1993–2001) and former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman.
Agyeman-Rawlings has remained outside the mainline political spotlight for most of her life.