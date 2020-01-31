You commissioned headpans and drillers, stop criticizing Ambulances- Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister for Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has taken a swipe at former President John Dramani Mahama over his recent criticism of the newly distributed 307 ambulances.
Mr Mahama in a media interaction described the procurement and distribution of the 307 new ambulances as a “misplaced priority”.
The Former President pointed out that government should prioritize building hospitals so that when an accident happens, patient will have good facilities to be treated and not to distribute ambulances.
However, the Information Minister at a news briefing in Accra on Friday said Mr. Mahama’s comments were unfortunate and a deliberate attempt to “score political points”.
“any investment in healthcare infrastructure or in pre-hospital emergency care is good news for Ghanaians and nobody should be deliberately ‘criticizing’ it” he said.
He went on to emphasize that the former president should be more concerned about contributing to the conversation of how to maintain these ambulances, how people are going to pay for the services of the ambulances and how to make sure sure prank calls are reduced”.
Mr. Nkrumah said the former President is being hypocritical especially when he equally commissioned projects such as acquisition of drillers and distribution of headpans to head porters during his administration .
Health care delivery has been an issue of huge concern in the country recently.
The Mahama-led NDC government procured about 600 ambulances with only 30 of those arriving in the country.
Subsequent assessment on the 30 ambulances revealed that these ambulances were not “fit for purpose”.
However, the NPP government as part of its pre-election commitments to improve Health Care Services in the country procured 307 ambulances to augment the work of the National Ambulance Service.
In addition to the 307 ambulances, 300 Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Drivers and support staff along with 30 dispatchers were also deployed.
