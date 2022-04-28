13th African Games LOC reveals prize money for 2022 Sallah Football Competition winner

Winner of the 2022 Sallah Football Competition will take home prize money of GHS10,000, the 13th African Games LOC have confirmed.
Eight (8) Muslim communities will compete for the ultimate at the Madina AstroTurf on the 14th and the 15th of May 2022.
Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, the Executive Chairman of the LOC, revealed this during the official launch of the competition on Tuesday.
“Winner will take home GHS10,000,” he disclosed to the media.
He further declared that players will receive a special participation allowance.
READ ALSO: Photos: 2022 Sallah Football Competition launched by LOC
The communities include; Maamobi, Sukura, Madina, New Town, Cow Lane, Fadama, Nima, and Tudu.
The Local Organising Committee for the 13th African Games – Accra 2023 – officially launched the competition on Tuesday, 26th April 2022.
At the ceremony, the LOC released the fixtures for the 2022 Sallah Football Competition.
The live draw was conducted at the Accra Sports Stadium during the launch of the competition.
Eight (8) Muslim communities featuring Maamobi, Sukura, Madina, New Town, Cow Lane, Fadama, Nima, and Tudu will compete for the ultimate.
Maamobi will face Sukuara in the opening game of the competition while Madina takes on Accra New Town.
The rest are Nima vs Tudu and Cow Lane vs Fadama.
The competition kicks off on the 14th and 15th of May at the Madina AstroTurf Park.