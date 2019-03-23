2019 AFCON Q: Ayew brothers, Asamoah named in Black Stars

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has named his starting XI to face Kenya in the last round of matches for the 2019 AFCON.
The Ayew brothers have been named alongside Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah and Atletico Madrid player Thomas Partey in a strong XI.
The Black Stars lost the first leg 1-0 in Nairobi and will look at avenging that defeat.
Ghana and Kenya have already booked their places at the 2019 AFCON but will battle it out to see who tops the group.
Kenya are on top of the table with 7 points followed by Ghana who are with 6 points.
Ghana lineup:
Richard Ofori (GK) - Daniel Opare, Nicholas Opoku, John Boye, Lumor Agbenyenu - Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Christian Atsu, Kwadwo Asamoah - Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew.
Read also: U23 AFCON Q: Bukari, Tepketey on target as Ghana beat Gabon 4-0