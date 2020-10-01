Prime News Ghana

2020/21 Champions League draw: Messi faces Ronaldo as Man United play PSG

By Vincent Ashitey
The draw for the group stage of the 2020/21 Champions League has been revealed with some mouth-watering ties.

The ceremony took place in Geneva, Switzerland.

Holders Bayern Munich have been paired in a Group with Atletico Madrid while Juventus will play Barcelona in a match which would be centred around Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Messi and Ronaldo will be facing each other in the Champions League group stage for the first time ever!

2019/20 Runner up Paris St Germain have been pitted alongside Manchester United last year’s semi-finalists RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir

The draw below

Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, RB Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow

Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach

Group C: FC Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille

Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtylland

Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, FC Krasnodar, Stade Rennes

Group F: Zenit, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge

Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencváros

Group H: PSG, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir

Champions League dates

Group stage

20/21 October: Matchday 1

27/28 October: Matchday 2

3/4 November: Matchday 3

24/25 November: Matchday 4

1/2 December: Matchday 5

8/9 December: Matchday 6

Round of 16

16/17/23/24 February: Round of 16 first legs

9/10/16/17 March: Round of 16 second legs

Quarter-finals

6/7 April: First legs

13/14 April: Second legs

Semi-finals

27/28 April: First legs

4/5 May: Second legs

Final

29 May: Champions League final

Bayern Munich won the Champions League last season while Sevilla claimed the Europa League - but there is little time to rest on their successes.

 

 

 