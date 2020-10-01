2020/21 Champions League draw: Messi faces Ronaldo as Man United play PSG

The draw for the group stage of the 2020/21 Champions League has been revealed with some mouth-watering ties.
The ceremony took place in Geneva, Switzerland.
Holders Bayern Munich have been paired in a Group with Atletico Madrid while Juventus will play Barcelona in a match which would be centred around Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Messi and Ronaldo will be facing each other in the Champions League group stage for the first time ever!
2019/20 Runner up Paris St Germain have been pitted alongside Manchester United last year’s semi-finalists RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir
The draw below
Group A: Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, RB Salzburg, Lokomotiv Moscow
Group B: Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Borussia Monchengladbach
Group C: FC Porto, Manchester City, Olympiakos, Marseille
Group D: Liverpool, Ajax, Atalanta, Midtylland
Group E: Sevilla, Chelsea, FC Krasnodar, Stade Rennes
Group F: Zenit, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, Club Brugge
Group G: Juventus, Barcelona, Dynamo Kyiv, Ferencváros
Group H: PSG, Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Istanbul Basaksehir
Champions League dates
Group stage
20/21 October: Matchday 1
27/28 October: Matchday 2
3/4 November: Matchday 3
24/25 November: Matchday 4
1/2 December: Matchday 5
8/9 December: Matchday 6
Round of 16
16/17/23/24 February: Round of 16 first legs
9/10/16/17 March: Round of 16 second legs
Quarter-finals
6/7 April: First legs
13/14 April: Second legs
Semi-finals
27/28 April: First legs
4/5 May: Second legs
Final
29 May: Champions League final
Bayern Munich won the Champions League last season while Sevilla claimed the Europa League - but there is little time to rest on their successes.