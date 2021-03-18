2020/21 season: GFA shuts second transfer window today

The second transfer window for Premier, Division One and Women’s Premier League will be shut today, the GFA has announced.
The GFA in a release has reminded clubs in the able mentioned competitions to speed up their work with regards to player registration or less they will not be able to use the players they so desire in the coming days.
According to the country's football governing body, the transfer window will be 2020/21 season will shut at exactly 11:59pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
The statement further cautioned the clubs to meet the required standards in player registration for their own good.
Below is the full statement
"Premier, Division One and Women’s Premier League clubs are being reminded that the second registration window for the 2020/21 season will shut at exactly 11:59pm on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
The window which opened on Tuesday, February 16, gave clubs the opportunity to register players for the second round of the season.
Clubs are to note that applications which do not meet the correct STANDARDS SHALL BE REJECTED rather than be queried as queries are for only minor corrections.
All clubs are to take note and transfer and register their players on or before the stated date."
Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League which is expected to commence this week has been rescheduled to April 2.