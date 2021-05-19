2022 AWCON qualifiers: CAF postpones Ghana vs Nigeria clash

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations between Ghana and Nigeria, Primenews can confirm.
The Black Queens were set to play Nigeria in the June International window, however, the encounter has been rescheduled to October due to restrictions related to COVID-19.
This was contained in a letter signed by CAF Deputy General Secretary in charge of football and development, Anthony Baffoe.
“The reasons of the postponement were based on the actual conditions of certain stadiums in Africa and the restrictions related to COVID-19.
“The 1st round will now take place in the FIFA window of 18-26 October and the 2nd round will take place in the FIFA window of February 14-23, 2022” the letter read.
This means the Queens have ample time to prepare for the Super Falcons.
The AWCON, which will be hosted by Morocco, will also serve as a qualifier for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
The countries which will reach the semifinals of the AWCON will be guaranteed automatic qualification for the World Cup.