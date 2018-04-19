BREAKING NEWS:CAF 2nd Vice President arrested over alleged corruption

The Second Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Constant Omari, has been arrested and detained in Congo for alleged embezzlement.
He was detained on Tuesday April 18, 2018, as part of a probe into embezzlement of $1m (800,000 euros).
Constant Omari, who is the President of the Congolese Football Association (FECOFA), has been detained alongside Sports Ministry Secretary-General, Barthelemy Okito, and two Football Association Vice Presidents, Roger Bondembe and Theobad Binamungu.
The lawyer for the four, Alain Makengo, told AFP they were being questioned over the embezzlement of $1m (800,000 euros) earmarked for four matches.
FIFA released a statement on Thursday April 19, 2018, saying that they are closely monitoring the situation in Congo.
"Fifa is closely following the matter and gathering additional information but has no further statement to make at this stage," Fifa said in a statement.
"More information could be released as the situation unfolds".
The organisers of the league in DR Congo, Linafoot, have suspended all activities until further notice "in solidarity" with all those who have been detained.