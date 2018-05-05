43rd SWAG AWARDS: Thomas Partey named Footballer of the Year

Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey has been named Footballer of the Year 2016/17 at the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) award ceremony held on Friday, May 4, 2018.
The event which was held at the Banquet Hall of the State House, Accra, saw Thomas Partey beat the likes of Daniel Nii Adjei – (TP Mazembe, DRC), Christian Atsu –(Newcastle, England) and Richard Boakye-Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia) for the 2017 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) footballer of the Year award.
Partey has been influential for both club and country as his team Atletico Madrid are currently in the finals of the Europa League.
Partey was a member of the Ghana side that reached the semi-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon. The swift growing midfielder is currently the most influential Black Stars player having scored 5 goals in 15 games for Ghana.
Below is the full list of winners
1. Haruna Tahiru – Para-Athlete of the year. (Armwrestling)
2. Alhassan Okine – Kickboxer of the year.
3. Anthony Boafo Danquah Boakye – Cyclist of the year
4. Richard Amanor – Volleyball player of the year
5. Grace Atipaka – Female Badminton player of the year
6. Emmanuel Yaw Donkor – Male Badminton player
7. Vincent Torgah – Golfer of the year.
8. Salia Nsabila – Hockey player of the year
9. Christian Amoah – Weightlifter of the year
10 George Bankole (Handball) – Dedication & Valour
11. Ofori Asare (Boxing) – Dedication & Valour
12. Suzzy Dede Teye (Lady strikes/ black maidens) – Discovery of the year
13. David Akwei (weightlifter) – Discovery of the year
14. Isaac Nii Amugi (Armwrestler) – Discovery of the year
15. Ampem Darkoa Ladies – Female team of the year
16. Dr. Kojo Benjamin Taylor – Special Awards
17. Alex Asante – Special Awards
18. Dr KD Asante – Special Awards
19. Dr Martin Engman – Special Awards
20. Dr Paa Kwesi Ndoum – Special Awards
21. David Abanga – Most promising Star
22. Herbert Mensah (rugby) – Association President of the year
23. Yusif Abubakar – Coach of the Year
24. Local Black Stars - National team of the year
25. Isaac Dogboe - Professional boxer of the year
26. Princella Adubea (Ampem Darkoa) - Female Footballer of the year
27. Thomas Abbey (Hearts of Oak) - local male footballer of the year
28. Thomas Partey - foreign-based male footballer of the year
29. Aduana Stars - Male club of the year