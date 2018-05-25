4th edition of Ramadan Cup launched

The 4th edition of the Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup has been launched as teams look to do battle for the ultimate.
The annual football event which started in 2015 was launched at a short ceremony held at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
The football fiesta, which is organised in honour of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu, brings together various Zongo communities to compete in a one-day football gala as part of activities marking the end of Ramadan every year to promote unity among the youth in the Zongo communities.
Sixteen Zongo Communities will form teams to battle for the Cup.
The draw for the games was also conducted as we look forward to some mouth-watering fixtures.
The event was graced by Black Stas coach Kwesi Appiah and his two deputies as well as various sponsors of the tournament.
According to the organising board of the competitions, there are plans to increase the number of participant to 24 in subsequent years, a move which has been endorsed by the headline sponsor Royal Bank.
Ashaiman won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016 respectively and are set to test their strength against the men from Fadama Zongo.
Madina are the current champions of the Ramadam Cup.