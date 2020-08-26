70 players invited for Black Satellites pre-selection camping

The first phase of the National U-20 male team’s pre-selection camping will begin on Friday August 28 with seventy (70) players expected to report to camp.
The Black Satellites are set to begin preparations for WAFU 'B' U-20 qualification tournament to be staged in Togo later this year.
After a week in camp, another batch of 70 players would be invited to camp as coach Karim Zito and his assistant Evans Augustine Adotey continue the pre-selection exercise.
Invited Players have been divided into two groups( 70 players in each group) to ensure that all players identified for the pre-selection process undergo the mandatory COVID-19 testing which would be conducted twice at the GFA Technical centre.
All players, technical staff and essential service providers will be tested upon arrival.
Players, technical staff and all essential service providers are therefore advised to report to the GFA Technical Centre on Friday at 12:00 noon prompt.
Below are the invited players for the first batch of the U-20 camping:
GOALKEEPERS
Danlad Ibrahim – Berekum Chelsea; David Kudjoe – Action Boys; Clinton Quaye – FC Mamoobi;
William E. Essu – Vision FC; Sadiq Mohammed – Amidaus Professionals
RIGHT BACKS
Kingsley Owusu – Dreams FC; Mamudu Kamaradin – Ashgold SC; Mohammed A. Samad – WAFA; Ebenezer Adade – Cheetah FC; Richmond Darko – Tema Youth
LEFT BACKS
Fatawu Suleman – Medeama SC; Joseph Addo Tetteh - Mighty Jets; Daniel Egyin – Hasaacas, Richard Adjei – Accra City
CENTRE BACKS
Kobina Amoah – SC Golden Kick; William D. Afawubo; Nathaniel Adjei – Danbort FC; Frank Assinki – Inter Allies; Umar Mohammed – Rising Stars; Ali Mohammed – Vision FC; Uzair Alhassan – Utrecht FC; Yaro Bawa – Tano Bofoakwa; Moses Bawa Salifu – Tanga FC;
Philip Ofori – Tema Youth; Edmund Mensah – Ebusua Dwarfs
DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDERS
Ransford Koufie – King Faisal; Seth Kwadwo – Deportivo FC; Samuel MacCarthy – Eleven Wonders; Daniel Antwi – Awudu Issaka Academy; Eugene A. Frimpong – African Talents; Issah Hudu – BA United
OFFENSIVE MIDFIELDERS
Joshua Anim – Attram De Visser; Simon Appiah Asamoah – Legon Cities; Teye Mensah - Rences FC; Emmanuel Essiam – Berekum Chelsea; Patrick Mensah – Heart of Lions; Suleman Mohammed – Dreams FC; Louis Ofori – Eleven Wonders; Ibrahim Mohammed – Benab FC; Paul Narh - African Child FC; Frank Boateng – Prestige FC; Dramani Awuah – Nkoranza Warriors; Godfred Adotey – Kumasi Desire FC
WING ATTACKERS
Emmanuel Boakye – Ebony FC; Sam Agbenyegah – Heart of Lions, Ayara Sadat – Heart of Lions; David Onu – Emmanuel FC; Kingsley Gyamfi – Rising Stars; Jeffrey A. Yeboah – Rences FC; Razak Yussif – Great Olympics; Joseph Amoah – Accra Lions; Matthew Cudjoe – Asante Kotoko; Afriyie Barnieh – Hearts of Oak; Michael Donkor – Great Olympics; Nana Kofi Babil – Medeama
AUXILIARY ATTACKERS
Mubarak Alhassan – Liberty Professionals; Salim Yusif Giabo – Vision FC; Kwabena K. Dannful – Ebusua Dwarfs
ATTACKERS
Shaibu Taufiq – Mighty Jets;Felix Doku Narh – Uncle ‘T’ United; Christian Boateng – Cheetah FC; Prince K. Adu – Bechem United; Mustapha Zakariah – Great Olympics; Sampson Agyapong – WAFA; Precious Boah – Still Believe FC; Umar Mohammed – Mighty Jets ; Iddrisu A. Rahman – Utrecht Academy; Dauda Sadam – BA United ; Alex Afariba – Crocodiles FC; Franklin Owusu – Accra Auroras