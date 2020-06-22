Abedi Pele the greatest player I've coached - Otto Pfister

NBSSI extends application deadline for CAP stimulus package The National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), managers of the…

Mourinho unhappy with VAR after Spurs held by Man United Jose Mourinho pointed the finger of blame at VAR as his Tottenham Hotspur side…

Ramos creates La Liga history with goal against Real Sociedad Sergio Ramos’ effort to put Real Madrid 1-0 up away to Real Sociedad on Sunday…

Neal Maupay snatches win for Brighton against Arsenal Neal Maupay scored the winner five minutes into added time as…