AC Milan eye Alfred Duncan in winter transfer window

By Haruna Mubarak
Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan is strongly linked with a move to AC Milan this winter transfer window.

Per reports, the Rossoneri are desperately in need of a central midfielder and are ready to table a bid for the Ghanaian in January.

The Italian giants are reported to have interest in the signing of Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas should they fail to secure Duncan.

Duncan 25, is contracted to Sassuolo up to the summer of 2020 but the midfielder has already made it clear few months ago of his intention to leave Sassuolo.

In an interview with Citi TV, Duncan said: ”I’ve spent three good years at Sassuolo and it’s been great, but I feel I’m ready for a change".

