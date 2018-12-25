AC Milan eye Alfred Duncan in winter transfer window

Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan is strongly linked with a move to AC Milan this winter transfer window.
Per reports, the Rossoneri are desperately in need of a central midfielder and are ready to table a bid for the Ghanaian in January.The Italian giants are reported to have interest in the signing of Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas should they fail to secure Duncan.
In an interview with Citi TV, Duncan said: ”I’ve spent three good years at Sassuolo and it’s been great, but I feel I’m ready for a change".
