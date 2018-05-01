AFC Leopards partway with Eric Bekoe

Kenyan Premier League side, AFC Leopards, has parted ways with Ghanaian striker, Eric Bekoe, after terminating his contract.
The former Kotoko forwarder joined the Leopards in a two-year deal but both parties have ended their relationship on mutual consent.
The chairman of the club, Dan Mule, spoke to Goal.com and said Eric Bekoe was not getting playing time and his output was still wanting.
"We have parted ways, but under mutual consent. He has been with us, but playing time has been hard, meaning he was not really helping the team".
"As a result, we decided to let him go. He will leave next month. That is our agreement. We just wish him the best. We cannot retain someone whose output was wanting".
Bekoe 31, was the top scorer in the Ghana Premier League for the 2007/2008 season with Kumasi Asante Kotoko.
Read also:Ghana Premier League: Hearts beat Kotoko 1-0 in Kumasi
Bekoe also emerged top scorer for the 2008 CAF Confederation Cup with Kumasi Asante Kotoko.
https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports.html