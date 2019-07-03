AFCON 2019: Akufo-Addo sends well wishes to Black Stars ahead of knockout stage

Ghana's President Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Black Stars for their progression into the knockout stage of AFCON 2019.
Black Stars on Tuesday night swept past the Djurtus to record their first win at the tournament and a win which helped them topped Group F with 5 points.
Goals from Jordan Ayew and Thomas Partey ensured the Black Stars quest to end their 37-years AFCON continues.
Elated with the win, Akufo-Addo took to social media and applauded the Black Stars for finishing as group winners and also wished them the best of luck against Tunisia on Tuesday, July 8 at the Ismailia Stadium.
“Congratulations to the Black Stars for their victory over Guinea Bissau and topping Group F. Best of luck in the Round of 16 match against Tunisia. Let’s end the AFCON trophy drought this year.
