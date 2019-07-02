Prime News Ghana

AFCON 2019: Fixtures for round 16 stage

By Vincent Ashitey
AFCON 2019: All qualified teams to round 16
AFCON 2019: All qualified teams to round 16

AFCON 2019, the continent’s biggest football showpiece is underway in Egypt. It kicked off on June 21 after a spectacular opening ceremony.

With all 36 matches played in the group stages, the men have been separated from the boys.

Below are the fixtures for the round of 16.

Friday, July 5

Morocco vs Benin  (4:00 pm) Al Salam Stadium

Senegal vs Uganda (7:00 pm) Cairo International Stadium

 Saturday, July 6

Nigeria vs Cameroon (4:00 pm) Alexandria Stadium

Egypt vs South Africa (7:00 pm) Cairo International

 

Sunday, July 7

Madagascar vs DR Congo (4:00 pm) Alexandria Stadium

Algeria vs Guinea (7:00 pm) 30 June Stadium

Monday, July 8

Mali vs Ivory Coast (4:00 pm) Suez Stadium

Ghana vs Tunisia (7:00 pm) Ismailia Stadium

READ ALSO: