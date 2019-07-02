AFCON 2019: Fixtures for round 16 stage

AFCON 2019, the continent’s biggest football showpiece is underway in Egypt. It kicked off on June 21 after a spectacular opening ceremony.
With all 36 matches played in the group stages, the men have been separated from the boys.
Below are the fixtures for the round of 16.
Friday, July 5
Morocco vs Benin (4:00 pm) Al Salam Stadium
Senegal vs Uganda (7:00 pm) Cairo International Stadium
Saturday, July 6
Nigeria vs Cameroon (4:00 pm) Alexandria Stadium
Egypt vs South Africa (7:00 pm) Cairo International
Sunday, July 7
Madagascar vs DR Congo (4:00 pm) Alexandria Stadium
Algeria vs Guinea (7:00 pm) 30 June Stadium
Monday, July 8
Mali vs Ivory Coast (4:00 pm) Suez Stadium
Ghana vs Tunisia (7:00 pm) Ismailia Stadium
