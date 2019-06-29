AFCON 2019 : Asamoah, Rahman start as coach Kwesi Appiah names Black Stars XI to face Cameroon

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has made two changes to his first XI that faced Benin in the opening game of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
The selection is part of the four changes the coach is making with injuries, poor form and suspension conspiring to lead to the changes.
Jonathan Mensah will come in for John Boye who was shown the read card in the previous match against Benin.
Injury means Kwadwo Asamoah will play in the place of Thomas Agyepong on the left wing while Baba Rahman will play on the left side of the defence ahead of Lumor who was not top in the first form in match.
These changes are part of the strategy by the coach to help him defeat the Indomitable Lions in a crucial match that will decide the fate of the Black Stars in the tournament.
Goalkeeper Richard Ofori maintains his starting place.
England-based defender Andy Yiadom will play on the right side of defence with Mensah partnering Kasim Nuhu at the heart of the defence.
Mubarak Wakaso and Thomas Partey will continue to play in central midfield while Christian Atsu and Kwadwo Asamoah playing on the right and left wings respectively.
Jordan Ayew will play at the top with his elder brother Andre playing just behind him.
Full Ghana line up
Richard Ofori Andy Yiadom Baba Rahman Kassim Nuhu Jonathan Mensah Mubarak Wakaso Thomas Partey Andre Ayew Jordan Ayew Christian Atsu Kwadwo Asamoah
READ ALSO: