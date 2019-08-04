AFCON 2019 best player Ismaël Bennacer joins AC Milan

Algeria international Ismaël Bennacer has completed a switch to AC Milan from Empoli in a deal believed to worth €16m plus bonuses.
The midfielder has penned a 5-year-deal with the Italian giants until 2024. Bennacer had impressed at Empoli last season, with three assists in 37 Serie A games.
His capture follows that of Portuguese forward Rafael Alexandre da Conceiҫão Leão who joined the club from Lille last week on a 5-year-contract.
The 21-year-old was named the best player of the just ended AFCON 2019 where he featured in 7 matches and aided his outfit to win the continental trophy for the first time in 29 years.
