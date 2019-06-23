AFCON 2019: Black Stars hold first training session in Ismailia ahead of Benin opener (PHOTOS)

The Black Stars of Ghana had their first major training session at the Suez Canal Sports in Ismailia, Egypt ahead of their opening game at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Benin on Tuesday at 8:00 pm.
The team arrived in Ismailia on Friday after a three-week camping in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The team’s fitness coach Paul Maxwell started the session before head coach Kwesi Appiah took charge with some tactical work.
Ghana will be hoping to better their fourth placed in the 2017 AFCON edition, have been pooled in Group F alongside champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.
They will kickstart their campaign against Benin on June 25 in Ismailia, four days before facing defending champions Cameroon.
READ ALSO: