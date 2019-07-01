AFCON 2019: Black Stars leave to Suez ahead of Guinea Bissau game (PHOTOS)

Black Stars of Ghana have left their team hotel in Ismailia to Suez where they will play their last group F match against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday in the on-going Africa Cup of Nations.
The movement was necessitated by the final group matches that would be played simultaneously at Suez and Ismailia Stadium.
Ghana played two games at the Ismailia Stadium where they failed to secure a win in both games. The opening game against Benin ended 2-2 while the Cameroon game ended goalless.
However, coach Kwesi Appiah and his charges have moved to Suez where they will be hoping to beat Guinea Bissau to enhance their qualification chances in the competition while Cameroon takes on Benin at the Ismailia Stadium in the other Group F game.
