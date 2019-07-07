Prime News Ghana

AFCON 2019: Black Stars players having fun during ice bath (VIDEO)

By Vincent Ashitey
The Black Stars are busy preparing for their round of 16 match Tunisia on Monday, July 8 at the Ismailia Stadium. 

Ghana are yet to taste defeat in the hands of Tunisia in any AFCON tournament and they are optimistic of keeping that the record intact.

A video has emerged of Ghana players taking ice bath after one of their games. Ice bath is a recovery session after a period of intense exercise.

The winner of Ghana vrs Tunisia will face the winner of Madagascar vrs Dr Congo in the quarter-finals.

