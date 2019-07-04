AFCON 2019: Let's build a new Black Stars after this tournament - Nii Lante Vanderpueye

Former Minister for Youth and Sports Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has called on the technical handlers of the Black Stars to build a new team with the young crop of players coming up.
According to the Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency, the team has budding talent representing Ghana at AFCON 2019 and the old guards must be shipped out to make way for the next generation.
The current Black Stars team has the likes of Asamoah Gyan, John Boye, Andre Ayew, Kwadwo Asamoah who have been in the team over the past years.
He believes the likes of Samuel Owusu, Yaw Yeboah among other players are ready to do a better job to help the Black Stars.
"I think the Black Stars needs rebuild after this years tournament," he told Asempa FM.
"Players who have played the Africa Cup of Nations four times must all stay away from the team to allow new players to take over the team.
"We have the likes of Yaw Yeboah, Samuel Owusu, Kwabena Owusu among other players that are ready to play for the country and when is done, trust me, we will do something magical on the continent."
