AFCON 2019: CAF make U-turn on South African referee, Alioum to officiate final

South African referee, Victor Gomes has missed the chance to officiate AFCON 2019 final.
As reported PrimeNewsGhana.com on Wednesday, Victor Gomes was chosen by CAF to take charge of the clash between Algeria vs Senegal at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday, July 19.
But in a twist of events, Cameroonian referee Alioum Alioum has been named to be the center man for the final, compatriots Evarist Menkouande and Elvis Nguegoue as first and second assistant respectively while Gabonese Eric Arnaud Otogo Castane will be the fourth official.
Alioum Alioum is one of the most experienced referees on the elite panel of match officials having officiated at the last four editions of the Africa Cup of Nations – 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017.
He also participated in the FIFA World Cup in Brazil in 2014. The 37-year-old handled the opening match of the AFCON 2019 between Egypt vs Zimbabwe as well as the clash between Morocco vs Cote d'Ivoire.
