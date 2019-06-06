AFCON 2019: Day 3 of Black Stars training in Dubai (PHOTOS)

The Black Stars of Ghana trained with the full complement of the team for the first following the arrivals of defender Jonathan Mensah and midfielder Ebenezer Ofori.
The team on Wednesday stepped up preparations for their upcoming friendly matches against South Africa and Namibia as the senior national team gears up for AFCON 2019 later this month.
The team will return to training on Thursday at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence in Dubai.
Here are pictures from their base in Dubai.
