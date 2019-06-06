Prime News Ghana

AFCON 2019: Day 3 of Black Stars training in Dubai (PHOTOS)

By Vincent Ashitey
The Black Stars of Ghana trained with the full complement of the team for the first following the arrivals of defender Jonathan Mensah and midfielder Ebenezer Ofori.

The team on Wednesday stepped up preparations for their upcoming friendly matches against South Africa and Namibia as the senior national team gears up for AFCON 2019 later this month.

The team will return to training on Thursday at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence in Dubai.

Here are pictures from their base in Dubai.

Atsu leads the other contingent for training

Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah and Andre Ayew

Kwadwo Asamoah and Kasim Nuhu gets ready for training

Black Stars

Black Stars training in Dubai

Jonathan Mensah has join the team

from left (captain Andre Ayew and General Captain Asamoah Gyan

(from right) Coach Kwesi Appiah and assistant Ibrahim Tanko

