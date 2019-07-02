Prime News Ghana

AFCON 2019: Gabonese Eric Otogo Castane to officiate Ghana-Guinea-Bissau tie

By Vincent Ashitey
AFCON 2019: Gabonese Eric Otogo Castane to officiate Ghana-Guinea-Bissau tie
AFCON 2019: Gabonese Eric Otogo Castane to officiate Ghana-Guinea-Bissau tie

Gabonese referee Eric Otogo Castane has been named to officiate the match between the Black Stars of  Ghana and the Djurtus of  Guinea Bissau in the Group F clash.

The two Group F teams face off at the Suez Sports Stadium in Suez on today, Tuesday, July 2 following a slow start to the tournament that has seen them sitting at the bottom of the standings.

Ghana needs a victory over Guinea Bissau to secure a place in the last 16 after drawing with Benin and Cameroon.

The last time Castane officiated a Black Stars game at the AFCON was in 2015, where Ghana thrashed hosts Equatorial Guinea by 3-0.

READ ALSO: