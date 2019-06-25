AFCON 2019: Ghanaians share their expectations ahead of Ghana vs Benin (VIDEO)

Ghanaians are urging the Black Stars to win the Group F opener as they take on Benin tonight at 8:00 pm at the Ismailia Stadium in the AFCON 2019.
Ghana stands tall on statistics with seven wins, five draws and two losses in 14 encounters against their opponents and Ghanaian football lovers are optimistic of victory over their West Africa neighbours.
According to some football enthusiasts who spoke to PrimeNewsGhana ahead of the match, it is impossible the Black Stars to succumb to Benin tonight.
One fan said the Black Stars will win over Benin, to win back the lost support and another added, Ghana is the favourite against Benin and he believes they will ease past them by a slim margin.
