AFCON 2019: 'I'd swap Champions League medal for Afcon' - Mane

Senegal forward Sadio Mane says he would swap his Champions League winning medal with Liverpool for winning the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday.
Senegal seek to win Afcon for the first time when they face Algeria in the final in Cairo on Friday (19:00 GMT).
Mane helped Liverpool beat Tottenham to win the Champions League final on 1 June, and has three goals in five starts at the Africa Cup of Nations.
"For sure, I would be ready even today [to swap]," Mane told BBC Sport.
The striker, 27, added: "Maybe I don't need to swap when we win it hopefully.
"We know it won't be easy but it's normal, it's part of football. Algeria is a great team and now I'm just looking forward to playing in the final and to win it."
Algeria boss Djamel Belmadi said his side would "fight" to try and win the tournament for a second time.
"To the Algerian people, I want to say: I'm not a politician, not a miracle worker or a wizard," he added.
- Check out the 11 local coaches who have won AFCON title
- AFCON 2019: CAF make U-turn on South African referee, Alioum to officiate final
Source: BBC