AFCON 2019: I'll fight hard to make final list - Attamah Larweh

İstanbul Başakşehir F.K. defender Joseph Attamah Larweh has disclosed that he will not rest on his Black Stars call up but will work very hard to make the final 23-man list that will be enplaned to Egypt for the AFCON.
The tough-tackling defender who was instrumental for Başakşehir as they missed out on the league to Galatasaray has been named in Kwesi Appiah 29-man squad that will head for three-weeks camping in Dubai from June 1 where the list will be trimmed to 23.
However, Attamah Larweh says he is fired up for the challenge ahead and will put in his best performances to catch the attention of the Black Stars technical team.
He further added that to be given a national team call up of one of the best moments in a player's career and will always be grateful.
“It’s my dream to be part of the final 23 players who will be selected for the tournament. It will not come on a silver platter, so I intend to work hard when we start preparations to merit a place in the final squad. I indeed want to be part of the team who will fight to end the trophy wait for the country,” he told the Daily Graphic in a telephone interview from his Turkey base.
“It always feels good to be called to serve your nation, I am grateful for the opportunity to play for the country,” he ended.
Attamah Larweh has been capped four times for the Black Stars and was also the deputy captain of the Black Satellites team which won bronze at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey.