AFCON 2019: I was uncomfortable, I can play better in my normal position - Kwadwo Asamoah

Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah who had a poor game in Ghana's match against Cameroon at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations says he was not comfortable in his position.
Asamoah was thrown into the first eleven by coach Kwesi Appiah after sitting out in the first game against Benin and had to occupy the left side of midfield.
The 30-year-old confirmed that he struggled because that was not his normal position.
“It wasn’t the best game for me because I know what I can do when I play my normal position," Asamoah said after the match.
''I had difficulties in terms of positions but defensively it wasn’t a problem for me.
“I was playing as a left-sided midfielder which I’m not very comfortable with but I’m so happy with the result and I tried to do my best for the team.
Kwadwo Asamoah lasted for 75 minutes before being replaced by Asamoah Gyan.
Ghana drew the game goalless and now needs to win the last group game against Guinea-Bissau to progress to the next stage of the tournament.
