AFCON 2019: Jonathan Mensah upbeat ahead of Tunisia clash

Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah is confident that the Black Stars will do everything possible to make it to the next stage of AFCON 2019.
Mensah who missed Ghana’s final group match against Guinea Bissau cautioned against complacency and predicted an interesting match against the Carthage Eagles on today July 8 at 7:00 pm.
"If you are one of the favourites it doesn't mean you are there, we have all seen the surprises so we have to stay focused and push hard"
“It is going to be an interesting knockout game and the team will do everything possible to make the next stage", the US based defender stated at the Pre-match press conference held at the Ismailia stadium.
The central defender also confirmed he has recovered from the injury that kept him out of Ghana's game against Guinea-Bissau.
“I feel good now and I am getting better, so I will leave that to the medical team and the coach", he reiterated.
The winner of today's match will slug it out with Madagascar on July 11.
