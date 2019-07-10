AFCON 2019: Journalist retracts Black Stars sex allegations

Kasapa FM's sports journalist Michael Tuffour popularly known as Ariel Otega has denied an earlier claim made that girlfriends of the Black Stars players lodged at the same hotel in Ismailia.
He alleged that the players were having sexual intercourse with these girls hence affecting their performances and was a factor in the team's inability to end their trophy drought.
A statement from the journalist on Wednesday read:
APOLOGY RETRACTION: Black Stars players allegedly had sex with girls flown from Dubai before matches – Journalist
On July 9, 2019, we made a publication suggesting that some Black Stars players allegedly engaged in sexual bouts before every match during their short stay in the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
Some of the players reportedly lodged their girlfriends in the same hotel they camped in, sneaking to have sex, a practice some believe accounted for their poor performance at the tournament.
However, Kasapa FM’s Sports Journalist Michael Tuffour aka Ariel Otega who’s covering the tournament in Egypt and reported on the incidence and subsequent publication says his comments were clearly misconstrued.
We wish to unreservedly apologize to the Blacks Stars Team, the Technical team and all who have been affected by the publication.
