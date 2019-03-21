AFCON 2019: Kenya depart to Accra for Ghana clash

Harambee Stars of Kenya on Thursday morning departed Nairobi to Accra via Addis Ababa for their clash with the Black Stars of Ghana.
Kenya will be playing as guest to Ghana in the final Group F match for AFCON 2019 qualifies at the Accra Sports Stadium at 6:00 pm.
Head coach, Sebastien Migne left out Zesco United striker Jesse Were, who was summoned to step in for injured Japan-based goal-machine Michael Olunga.
Libya-based Masud Juma, Kakamega Homeboyz vintage striker Allan Wanga, who is currently the leading KPL top scorer, and Sofapaka’s Pistone Mutamba are the only forwards in the team.
Both teams have already booked a place in Egypt but will battle it out to see who tops the table.
Kenya is leading with 7 points in Group F with the Black Stars on 6 points.
The squad:
Goalkeepers – Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Faruk Shikalo
Defenders – Joash Onyango, Musa Mohammed, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng, Brian Mandela, Philemon Otieno, Erick Ouma
Midfielders – Anthony Akumu, Ismael Gonzales, Victor Wanyama, Francis Kahata, Dennis Odhiambo, Johanna Omollo, Erick Johanna, Paul Were, Christopher Mbamba
Forwards – Masud Juma, Pistone Mutamba, Allan Wanga
Read also: AFCON 2019: Ticket prices out for Ghana vs Kenya clash