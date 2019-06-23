AFCON 2019: Kenya's 26-year-old Joash Onyango to miss Algeria clash

Fresh injury concern has hit the Harambee Stars camp ahead of their Algeriaopener, with defender Joash Onyango ruled out by a toe injury.
Onyango is reportedly nursing the injury he suffered during a training session on Saturday and his exclusion from the squad is a big blow to head coach Sebastien Migne.
The Gor Mahia defender is also likely to miss Kenya's second Group C match against neighbours Tanzania.
“He was involved in a collision during a training session on Saturday night and he suffered a toe injury,” Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa told Goal from Egypt.