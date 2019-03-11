AFCON 2019: Kotoko trio named in Kwesi Appiah' squad for Kenya clash

Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah has named a 24-man squad for the final match in Group F in AFCON 2019 qualification against Kenya at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, March 23.
Coach Appiah has named new faces in his call up as he seeks to build a formidable squad for AFCON 2019 in Egypt, scheduled for 21 June – 19 July.
The squad which includes three players from Asante Kotoko, begins camping on March 18, ahead of the qualifier on Saturday, March 23.
Kenya registered a 1-0 win over the Black Stars at the Moi International Sports Centre in the first leg of the AFCON qualification.
The winner of the match decides who tops Group F with Kenya leading with 7 points while the Black Stars follow with 6 points.
Ghana's Squad:
Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)
Defenders: Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Lumor Agbenyenu ( Göztepe S.K, Turkey) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko, Ghana) Nuhu Kassim (1899 Hoffenheim, Germany) Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy) John Boye (Metz,France) Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium)
Midfielders: Andre Ayew ( Fenerbahçe S.K, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Kwame Bonsu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana) Ernest Asante ( Al Jazira, UAE) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Alhassan Wakaso ( Vitória S.C, Portugal) Jeffery Schlupp ( Crystal Palace, England), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy)
Forward: Caleb Ansah Ekuban(Trabzonspor, Turkey) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, China) Kwasi Appiah (AFC Wimbledon, UK)
Read also: AFCON 2019: Botswana referee Joshua Bondo to officiate Ghana vs Kenya qualifier