AFCON 2019: Kwesi Appiah names starting X1 to face Benin

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has named his starting line up to face Benin in the Group F opener of at the Ismailia Stadium in the AFCON 2019.
Goalkeeper Richard Ofori got the nod in the post, with central defenders Kasim Nuhu and John Boye protecting the shot-stopper, while Andy Yiadom and Lumor Agbenyenu are the full backs.
Mubarak Wakaso and Thomas will play at the heart of the midfielder with Jordan Ayew leading the attack.
Black Stars Starting line up:
(GK) Richard Ofori, Andy Yiadom, Lumor Agbeyenu, John Boye, Kasim Nuhu, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Christian Atsu, Thomas Agyepong, Andre Ayew (C), Jordan Ayew
