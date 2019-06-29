AFCON 2019: Lacklustre Black Stars draw in second successive game

The Black of Ghana played a goalless drawn game against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon at the Ismailia Stadium on Saturday, meaning Ghana have failed to win a match in their first two games.
With the two sides taking the precautionary approach, they failed to produce any chances in the early department until an incisive pass from Kwadwo Asamoah found Jonathan Mensah in the Indomitable Lions penalty box, he cut back the pass to Kasim Nuhu who failed to make the most out of it as he shot wide.
Just like the Black Stars game against Benin, Ghana for the second game in the competition suffered a major blow as coach Kwesi Appiah was forced to an early substitution when Christian Atsu pulled a muscle and Samuel Owusu took his palce.
Richard Ofori came to the Black Stars rescue when Clinton N'Jie latched unto a pass inside the box and hit a powerful shot. He again rose to the challenge producing the save of the game in the 41st minute from Christian Bassogog.
Clarence Seedorf made double substitution in the 2nd half with Maxim Choupo-Moting and Stephane Bahoken replacing Gaetan Bong and Karl Toko Ekambi respectively.
Black Stars all-time leading scorer Asamoah Gyan, making his 7 successive AFCON tournament was introduced into the game with 12 minute left to inspire the team to victory.
Kwesi Appiah played his last card on Owusu Kwabena who muscled his way past two defenders but his shot from inside the box smashed against the crossbar with his first touch in the game.
The draw sees Cameroon top Group F with 4 points with Ghana on 2 points. The Black Stars with play their final group game against Guinea-Bissau while Cameroon takes on Benin on Tuesday, June 2 at 4:00 pm with both matches being played simultaneously.
Guinea-Bissau will square off with Benin later tonight at 8:00 pm
