AFCON 2019: Mo Salah optimistic Egypt will lift the trophy on home soil

Egypt captain Mohammed Salah believes that the Pharaohs will claim their record eighth continental title this year.
The North African nation was awarded the rights to host the 2019 African Cup of Nations replacing Cameroon who were earlier stripped of due to slow preparations.
Salah, who won the African player for the second successive time on Tuesday night, says it is a great chance for the home side to do it in front of their fans.
“The fans are going to be back in the stadium, and everything is going to be back like before," Salah was quoted by BBC before adding that, “I am sure everyone knows about Egypt and the seven Africa Cups - we're going to look for number eight now, and this is the best time to start to be back like before.”
The seven-time record AFCON champion has hosted the tournament four times, the highest (joint with Ghana) so far. In those, they hosted and won thrice in 1959, 1986 and 2006 and failed only once –in 1974.
The Pharaohs also won it in 1957, 1998, and 2008 and recently in 2010.
