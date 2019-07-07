AFCON 2019: Nigeria players to earn $20k each after securing qualification

The Super of Nigeria players will pocket $20,000 each for progressing to the quarter-final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Super Eagles needed a 3-2 win over defending champions Cameroon on Saturday, July 6 at the Alexandria Stadium to reach the last eight.
Following their comeback win, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, president of the Nigeria Football Federation and CAF 1st Vice announced to the players on behalf of the team's captain John Obi Mikel that each player will be rewarded with $20,000.
Prior to the knockout round, the players threatened to boycott training over money issues but all that seems to be in the past now.
South Africa who knocked out hosts Egypt will slug it out with Nigeria in the quarter-final on July 10 at 4:00 pm.
