AFCON 2019: 'No PRINCE no PARTY' - Boateng takes swipe at Black Stars

Sassuolo forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has taken a swipe at the Black Stars following their exit from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The four-time Africa champions quest to end their 37-year title drought dealt another blow as they suffered a 5-4 penalty defeat against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia after drawing 1-1 in 120 minutes.
Boateng last feature for the Black Stars five years ago following his expulsion from the team for the brouhaha in the 2014 World Cup in South Africa.
The 33-year-old in the wake of Ghana's defeat to Tunisia has taken to Twitter to mock the team for not handing him a call up to aid them.
"No PRINCE no PARTY" - he tweeted.
