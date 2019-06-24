AFCON 2019: Profile of Thomas Agyepong

Thomas Agyepong (born 10 October 1996) is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a winger for Scottish Premiership club Hibernian on loan from Manchester City.
Agyepong joined Manchester City in 2015 from the Right to Dream Academy, he was loaned to Dutch first division team FC Twente for the 2015–16 Eredivisie season and made his debut on 4 October, appearing as a substitute in a 3–1 loss to AZ Alkmaar.
On 10 July 2016, Agyepong signed on loan with Dutch second division team NAC Breda for the 2016–17 season. He made his debut on 12 August, playing 61 minutes in a 2–1 win over Achilles '29.
On 2 December, he scored his first goal for the club, in the 92nd minute of a 3–1 win over Almere City.
Scottish Premiership club Hibernian signed Thomas Agyepong on loan in August 2018. Agyepong missed much of the 2018–19 season due to knee and thigh injuries.
Agyepong made his debut for the Ghana national football team in a 5–0 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification win over Ethiopia on 11 June 2017.
He made four further appearances for Ghana during 2017, including two 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Congo. On June 10 Thomas Agyepong was named in Ghana's 23-man squad for AFCON 2019.
READ ALSO: